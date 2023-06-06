BenParker
Publisher
Staff
-
- Aug 4, 2015
-
- 18,163
-
- 20,839
-
- 113
-
- 35
Alrighty, the women's hoops recruiting notes thread for June is here. Check out the last one which was from April here.
I'll check to see if there's any more possible momentum towards them landing someone out of the transfer portal. It's been awful quiet and they haven't landed anyone after losing Betts, Nivar, and Emma-Nnopu to the portal. I suspect there's a chance that they'll land one player. I know they're trying to do that, but I think the rest of the spots they're likely to use for 2024 kids. Admissions isn't as easy on their program as it is on football and men's basketball.
One offer that I should mention is 2026 point guard Devin Cosgriff out of Bishop O'Dowd in Oakland. She also plays for J-Kidd Select, a girls AAU program started by Jason Kidd. She was offered this spring and it was tweeted out by J-Kidd Select.
In other news regarding a commit, 2025 point guard Hailee Swain has bene seated to compete for the 2023 USA Women's Under-16 National Team, so she's pretty fired up about that. And then Stanford has a strong class coming in for 2023: Nunu Agara, Courtney Ogden, and Chloe Clardy are all really good, so they should be able to contribute right away and also get a lot of minutes out of the gates. It would be nice if they could find at least one grad transfer for this class as this team is going to be on the younger side this season. Cameron Brink of course will have to really lead the charge along with Hannah Jump who will be back for a fifth year.
And then speaking of Brink, she got a gold medal at the FIBA 3x3 World Cup for Team USA over the weekend, so that's something that should be mentioned as well. Though it's of course not recruiting related.
Once again, I hope to find out more about possible transfer targets, but latest I heard, they were having some trouble finding players who could get admitted.
Basketball Recruiting - WBB recruiting notes: April
Alrighty, better late than never. The women's...
stanford.forums.rivals.com
I'll check to see if there's any more possible momentum towards them landing someone out of the transfer portal. It's been awful quiet and they haven't landed anyone after losing Betts, Nivar, and Emma-Nnopu to the portal. I suspect there's a chance that they'll land one player. I know they're trying to do that, but I think the rest of the spots they're likely to use for 2024 kids. Admissions isn't as easy on their program as it is on football and men's basketball.
One offer that I should mention is 2026 point guard Devin Cosgriff out of Bishop O'Dowd in Oakland. She also plays for J-Kidd Select, a girls AAU program started by Jason Kidd. She was offered this spring and it was tweeted out by J-Kidd Select.
In other news regarding a commit, 2025 point guard Hailee Swain has bene seated to compete for the 2023 USA Women's Under-16 National Team, so she's pretty fired up about that. And then Stanford has a strong class coming in for 2023: Nunu Agara, Courtney Ogden, and Chloe Clardy are all really good, so they should be able to contribute right away and also get a lot of minutes out of the gates. It would be nice if they could find at least one grad transfer for this class as this team is going to be on the younger side this season. Cameron Brink of course will have to really lead the charge along with Hannah Jump who will be back for a fifth year.
And then speaking of Brink, she got a gold medal at the FIBA 3x3 World Cup for Team USA over the weekend, so that's something that should be mentioned as well. Though it's of course not recruiting related.
Once again, I hope to find out more about possible transfer targets, but latest I heard, they were having some trouble finding players who could get admitted.