Stanford football recruiting notes: February

Aug 4, 2015
Welcome to the Stanford football recruiting notes thread for February. If you missed any of the notes from January, click here.

Stanford has put out a flurry of offers. If you want to check out the 2026 offers, click here. And if you want to check out the 2027 offers, click here.

I've already started reaching out to some recruits to get some articles done, so stay tuned for that. There's a lot of offers and so I'm hoping to at least provide a snap shot of how things are going with some of these guys. While there are a lot of recruiting needs at virtually every position, I feel like offensive line is the one to really watch. That's the unit that arguably needs the most help. They've done a nice job of addressing some of those offensive line needs through the portal, but it would still be nice to get some highly ranked high school guys that they can develop for four years and start building a pipeline that way.

To touch quickly on the 2025 class and transfers, click here to check out who the 2025 signing class is if you need a refresher on that and click here to check out the transfers who are coming in. The only transfer who isn't mentioned on there because he isn't ranked is offensive lineman Nathan Mejia. Of the incoming freshmen, the following three guys are early enrollees: QB Bear Bachmeier, OL Emeka Ugorji, and DB Omari Gaines.

