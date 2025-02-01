BenParker
Welcome to the Stanford women's basketball recruiting notes thread for the month of February. If you missed anything from the previous recruiting notes thread, click here.
Stanford signed an elite 2025 class. My write up on that is here in case you missed that. Of that group three have been named McDonald's All-Americans: Hailee Swain, Laura Somfai, and Alexandra Eschmeyer. I'll have a content piece on that coming out soon and I'll also see if I can get some interviews with them about their experiences. But I wanted to make note of that in here.
Stanford also made the top 15 for 2026 5-star forward Amari Byles (Desoto High School in Desoto, TX). You can see the full list of schools here. As far as other 2026 recruits are concerned, the following I have as targets: PG Devin Cosgriff (Bishop O'Dowd in Oakland/J-Kidd Select), 4-star PG Maddyn Greenway (Providence High School, Plymouth, MN), 5-star wing McKenna Woliczko (Mitty), 4-star PG Brooklyn Haywood (Union High School in Fircrest, WA), 5-star wing Brihanna Crittendon (Riverdale Ridge, Thornton, CO), 4-star wing Bella Ragone (Mill Creek High School, Hoschton, GA), and 4-star guard/forward Jacy Abii (Liberty High School, Frisco, TX). Woliczko tore her ACL. @StannyBoy provided an update on that in the most recent recruiting notes thread.
Other recruits in 2027 and 2028: 2027 SF Madeline Mignery (Cardinal Mooney Catholic, Sarasota, FL), 2028 PG Jhaliana Guy (Mac Irvin Fire ACC in Chicago, IL & Bettendorf High School in Bettendorf, IA), and 2028 forward Amy Nduka (Eastside Catholic High School in Bellevue, WA). If there's any questions you have or if there's anything I missed, let me know. I know I can count on @Bobbk to fill in any gaps!
