Welcome to the Stanford men's basketball recruiting notes for February. Been long overdue to have a new recruiting notes thread for men's hoops, so here it is! If you missed any of the action from the previous recruiting notes thread, click here.
First of all, Stanford has two commits for the 2025 class. Lativan forward Kristers Skrinda and Brewster academy point guard Ebuka Okorie. It's important to note that Okorie has not yet officially signed. Stanford hasn't announced him yet. The regular signing period is April 16-May 21, so we'll have to wait until that window for him to officially sign. Both guys address important needs. Skrinda is expected to take on the role that Maxime Raynaud had as the primary big and then Okorie will bring point guard depth, which will be important as Jaylen Blakes will be moving on after this season as well.
If anyone has any questions on scholarship count for next season, I addressed that on page two of the most recent recruiting notes thread, so click here to check that out in case you missed that.
As for the 2026 class, Stanford already has a commit in 3-star shooting guard Myles Jones out of Modesto Christian in Modesto. So things are off to a good start there. For a list of the 2026 offers, click here. And then for the 2027 class, click here.
As for the 2026 class, Stanford already has a commit in 3-star shooting guard Myles Jones out of Modesto Christian in Modesto. So things are off to a good start there. For a list of the 2026 offers, click here. And then for the 2027 class, click here.