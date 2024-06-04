BenParker
Alrighty, here is the Stanford football recruiting notes thread for June. If you missed any of the action from May, check out that thread right here.
Stanford just wrapped up their first weekend of official visitors. If you missed who visited, you can scroll through the May thread or just click on the visitors tab right here. They're all marked in there. Visitors for the coming weekends are also marked as well. I'll continue to be updating that as I learn about more visitors and updates on when guys are visiting. So that's really your go to for all visits.
As far as who the commitments might be. I wonder if it's not as many as the tweets are indicating. Because they put out a lot. But it's at least 4-5 guys by my count. And on that note, I've put in FutureCasts for two additional guys on top of 3-star defensive end Adam Shovlin: 3-star OT Emeka Ugorji and 4-star defensive tackle Kole Briehler. Shovlin is a virtual lock and then I just picked up fresh intel that makes me feel highly confident in Ugorji and Briehler. Hence those FutureCasts. While I haven't picked up any intel on Christian Neptune yet, I think Stanford sits in a really good spot with him. I haven't put a FutureCast in for him at the moment, but that could change.
Anyways, that's all I have to start off the June thread. Once again, do check the May thread for anything you might have missed. For example, @akhockey7 just posted in there that Stanford made the top five for 4-star offensive tackle Josh Petty after his visit. Georgia Tech, Florida State, Ohio State, and Tennessee round it out. So that's exciting for Stanford. Sounds like the weekend did go well for them even if maybe they didn't literally land as many guys as their tweets implied. I'll continue to fish around for more names and see if it's bigger than the 4-5 that I've counted. Right now, looking really good for Shovlin, Ugorji, and Briehler. I feel very safe with my FutureCasts for those three.
