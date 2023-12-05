BenParker
Aug 4, 2015
- 18,121
- 20,745
- 113
- 34
December is upon us! Time for the December football recruiting notes thread. If you missed anything from November, that thread is here.
Three other threads that have been useful as we enter December: The Offseason Attrition thread, the Seniors declaring to return thread, and the Transfer targets thread.
This past weekend, Stanford had four official visitors. From my intel, all of them are guys who are they are trying to flip. One of which has been successfully flipped in 2024 3-star LB Bo Tate. Stanford obviously looking to flip more guys and given what I'v been able to gather plus certain tweets the team has put out, sounds like Tate isn't the only one. Which is exciting.
Touching quickly on the transfer portal, Stanford has been evaluating their roster holistically after the season and made it clear to guys where they stand in terms of what their plans are for them going into next season. That has helped guys make informed decisions about whether to stay or transfer. I do think Troy Taylor wants to get as much new blood in the program as possible and while all areas of the team need an upgrade, I've heard offensive line is a real area of focus right now. Hopefully Levi Rogers comes back, but don't be surprised if he tests the waters of the portal to see what's out there. I'm sure that's something he's evaluating right now.
Aside from Spencer Jorgensen, everyone can in theory come back though we've already seen some guys hit the portal (check the attrition thread for a full count of that). I think a lot of guys will be given a "thank you for your service" type of treatment, but a few guys like Rogers and Ben Yurosek would be welcomed back if they wanted to return. Same with Josh Karty, who I assume will enter the NFL draft.
Tobin Phillips and Tristan Sinclair have both affirmed that they'll be back. So that's a couple of key guys from the defense who are going to be back.
Signing Day is December 20th. For a full list of who is expected to sign, click here. That's a link to the current list of 2024 commits. I'll cover Signing Day the same way I have in the past. I'll just turn this into the Signing Day Hub and then once Signing Day is over, I'll switch it back to the recruiting notes thread. I believe that's how I did it last year. The staff is excited about the group they have coming in and are hoping to secure a couple more commitments before they hit signing day. I guess since they had four guys on official visits, that would be four guys in total they are hoping to flip. Assuming those four are all 2024 guys, which I believe they are. Stanford currently has 25 commits an a class ranked 26th in the Rivals 2024 team rankings. That's a solid group even with some of the guys who have left.
At this point in time, the focus is all on getting that class signed, meeting with all the commits, and letting them know they are valued and that they are excited to be adding them to the program. Even though the team only won three games this past season, I can tell you the program is very excited about the future. Lots of positive energy. A very different vibe from the end of the Shaw era, which ended with a rather dismal game against BYU. Just like no energy after that one. Except the news that Shaw was stepping down. That was the highlight of the night.
If anyone has any questions or anything else they want me to address, just comment below. I'm keeping this post to the 2024 guys, but if anyone wants me to answer any 2025 questions, fire away. I will say that things do appear to be trending in a really nice direction with 4-star quarterback Bear Bachmeier and then 4-star cornerback Chuck McDonald III, who I recently interviewed appeared to have a good experience at Big Game as well. That class has a lot of potential. If you need a refresher on who the current commits are in that class, just click here.
