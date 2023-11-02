BenParker
Aug 4, 2015
- 18,011
- 20,505
- 113
- 34
Alrighty, it is time for the Stanford football recruiting notes thread for November to drop. A link to the October thread is here. Also, @SamuelMcF put together a list of possible transfer targets. Check that thread out here.
Starting with the 2024 class, the staff is doing all they can to keep the class together while also fortifying it. That's priority number one right now. 4-star linebacker Naki Tuakoi and and 3-star cornerback Khari Reid both decommitted in October. We also learned in October that Stanford is on 3-star inside linebacker Bo Tate out of Draper, Utah who is currently committed to Baylor. Samuel was the one who first posted about Tate and then upon me reaching out to Tate and his family, I learned first hand that their interest in Stanford is strong. They're hoping to get out on a visit later this season. So, hopefully Stanford can get him to visit for either Cal or Notre Dame.
As far as what has led to Reid and Tuakoi decommitting, I know lots of people don't like to speculate and that's totally fine. I haven't received confirmation one way or the other on that. I do know that Stanford has been worried about losing some guys due to the struggles they've had on the field, but I'm not sure that's the reason these guys backed off their pledge. Suffice to say, hopefully the staff going forward has a better feel for academic viability for all their candidates that they evaluate. Chico Holt was a prime example of that in a good sense. They knew he was being looked at by the previous staff, they knew Northwestern was a good school, and when he entered the portal, they were ready to go and were all over him, helping him get his application processed rather quickly. With a new staff at Stanford, I think it's fair to say that there will be some bumps along the way in that respect.
At the moment, Stanford has 25 kids committed for the 2024 class with an overall class rank of 24 in the Rivals team rankings. If the class holds as is, that's still a pretty strong class. Couple guys who I think they are most worried about possibly flipping are 4-star OT Justin Tauanuu and 3-star OL Kahlil House. Tauanuu visited USC lately while House visited Auburn. Those are two guys the staff has to make sure are locked in. Especially since offensive line is such an important area for them to address. More about Tauanuu's interest in USC here.
At the same time, lots of guys seem super dialed in. Elijah Brown, Benedict Umeh, Dylan Stephenson, Brandon Nicholson, Chase Farrell, and others. So, there's still a lot to fired up about with this class. Just gotta get across that finish line with a couple of guys and then maybe flip a couple other guys along the way just like they did with 3-star Benjamin Blackburn, who was previously committed to Boston College. One guy who they are trying to flip is 3-star safety/Minnesota commit Zahir Rainer. I'm not really feeling that one, but still good to know they are trying. Another is 2024 3-star offensive lineman Joshua Raymond, who is currently committed to Vanderbilt.
Wrapping up 2024, the staff is certainly going to be hoping to add some guys through the transfer portal as well. So do make sure to read Samuel McF's breakdown if you haven't already done so. They're also preparing for the possibility that some guys transfer out, so just in general, the portal is going to be something that will keep them busy once that opens up.
Moving on to 2025, 3-star tight end Logan Brooking included Stanford in his top eight along with Penn State, Miami (FL), Clemson, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, and Michigan. I posted that the end of the October recruiting notes thread, but he made the announcement at the very beginning of this month. He visited in September and is one who obviously is giving Stanford good consideration.
4-star quarterback Bear Bachmeier is atop the list of guys they are targeting. He just visited for the Washington game and also was in Hawaii for that game as well. As I said in the October thread, he seemed to have a positive experience on his visit. His best friend is on the baseball team, his brother is on the football team, his family is all about the academics, and he's also hoping to see what he can do on the baseball side this spring. Bottom line is Stanford appears to be the front runner to land Bear Bachmeier. Hence my FutureCast. Notre Dame was the consensus front runner for a bit, but after they took Deuce Knight, that changed things. Bear has three visits to campus already listed on his profile: March, April, and now October all this year. That's solid.
As far as other guys to watch for in the 2025 class, anybody who they've gotten on campus recently you can bet is a serious target. Full list of that is here. Couple names that pop out are 3-star defensive end Adam Shovlin, offensive lineman Joshua Williams, 3-star dual threat quarterback Jaylen Johnson, 3-star tight end Zach Giuliano, and 3-star offensive lineman Peter Langi. One name who they haven't yet gotten to come to a game is 4-star offensive tackle Josh Petty. No other school has him down for a visit in our database besides the July visit to Stanford, which is strange. But, he's a name to keep an eye on as a possible visitor for Cal or Notre Dame. I would imagine they'll be looking to get a good group out for both of those games. 4-star wide receiver Vernal Brown III was recently offered, so that's another name to watch as a possible visitor down the stretch.
Stanford also has three guys already committed for 2025 in 3-star offensive lineman Siosiua Vete, 3-star linebacker Maxwell Richardson, and 3-star offensive lineman Charlie Hoitink. Stanford currently has the 17th best class in 2025 already just by having those three guys committed.
Moving on to 2026, things are still in early stages there. The offers list is here while the visits list is here. Really not any major visitors from 2026 guys. Probably the most notable is quarterback Michael Mitchell, Jr. out of Riordan in San Francisco. He visited for the Washington game. Doesn't have an offer yet, but has been offered by Cal, Wazzu, San Jose State, Cal, UNLV, Marshall, and Arizona State. So, that's a decent little list so far. I don't really want to dive too deep into 2026 here, but if you need to refresh your memory on any guys, just check the offers and visitors lists.
That's all I have for this month. If anyone has any questions/comments or if I missed anything, comment below!
