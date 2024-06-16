ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball Recruiting Stanford WBB recruiting notes: June

Time for a new women’s basketball recruiting thread for June. If you missed anything from May, click here.

Stanford women’s basketball has offered a couple of 2026 players in the month of June.

2026 5-star wing Brihanna Crittendon (Riverdale Ridge, Thornton, CO).

2026 5-star forward Amari Byles (DeSoto High School, DeSoto TX).





Also, 2025 5-star Australian forward Lara Somfai at IMG Academy in Florida has cut her list down to Stanford, Duke, and UConn. So, those are some new names to keep an eye on.

I also should note 2025 commit point guard Hailee Swain continues to rise up the rankings and is now a 5-star along with 2025 commit forward Alexandra Eschmeyer who is also a 5-star. The third commit the Cardinal have for 2025 is 4-star wing Carly Amborn. So, it’s a solid 2025 class right now.

Finally, the 2024-25 roster is here. Transfers Tess Heal and Mary Ashley Stevenson join incoming freshmen Harper Peterson, Shay Ijiwoye, & Kennedy Umeh as the newcomers on the team. I’ll get individual write ups done on Heal and Stevenson posted so you have that to look forward to.
 
