Alrighty, September is upon us, which means it is time for a new recruiting notes thread. If you missed anything from the August thread, click here.
The offer has already been made for September to 2026 4-star inside linebacker Zach Weeks. @SamuelMcF had a little more info on him when he posted the offer in the August thread. His brother Whit was previously a Stanford target, so that name should ring a bell.
With the Cal Poly game coming up this weekend, I will be checking for a visitors and will drop that info in here as soon as I get it. 2025 4-star athlete/cornerback Dalen Penson, a Georgia Tech commit, is reportedly going to be visiting Stanford this weekend. I'll check to confirm that along with the rest of the visitors list. Stanford offered him in June.
With the 2025 class, the main targets left are Dalen Penson as mentioned above, 4-star offensive tackle Andrew Babalola, and possibly Penn State commit 4-star running back Tiqwai Hayes.
It feels like there's a real chance with Penson. Especially if he does indeed end up visiting this weekend. Babalola is hard to tell. He's keeping things pretty close to the vest and the best I can say from the Stanford side is they seem to feel they have a chance, but at the same time he hasn't made it known what he'll do. So, I wouldn't get your hopes up about him, but I also wouldn't totally give up, either. It's just been a hard one to figure out. As for Hayes, my intel indicates it's likely he visited in June but didn't want anyone to know. The longer nothing happens on that front, the less likely it is that something will, but it's worth mentioning him as a possible guy that they could flip.
The rest of the 2025 class I think is pretty much what it is. Stanford has 20 commitments right now and a class ranked 36th in the latest Rivals team rankings. Check out the class here in case you need to refresh your memory on who they have coming in. Looking ahead to the 2026 class, what will really give us a good sense of where things are is who of the group visits this fall. If you want to check out who has already visited Stanford among the 2026 class, click here.
Only other thing I wanted to mention real quickly with the 2025 class is 4-star quarterback Bear Bachmeier. Fortunately his knee injury will only sideline him for a few weeks and that he didn't tear his ACL. So that's great news. Other schools continue to push for him until he signs, so Stanford has to remain vigilant in maintaining a strong relationship with him and making sure nobody swoops him up. Notre Dame and Oregon are two programs that are actively on him at the moment.
Regarding names to keep an eye on in the 2026 class, here are a few I want to highlight:
3-star offensive tackle Dylan Biehl who I just did an article on is one who I feel Stanford has really good odds with. Not a top target per se, but a guy who checks off all the boxes they are looking for and has some intriguing physical tools at that position. A guy who they should land. He is tentatively targeting the Virginia Tech game on October 5th as a game to attend.
4-star wide receiver Madden Williams out of St. John Bosco in Southern California. He visited for Stanford's Elite Day in January. I'm sure Stanford will be doing all they can to get him out on a visit during the season.
4-star wide receiver Trent Mosely. Younger brother of Stanford wide out Emmett Mosley. Stanford is almost certainly going to get him out on a visit for a game this fall. He's a top target at that position for sure. Notre Dame is arguably the biggest threat here. They're on him hard.
4-star offensvie guard Breck Kolojay is another key name in the 2026 class. He visited Stanford a couple falls ago and was offered a couple weeks back. He's a guy who we should be expecting to visit again this fall.
3-star wide receiver Kenneth Moore III out of Stockton visited earlier this summer and landed an offer shortly thereafter. He's a guy who has a lot of promise and upside. If I recall correctly, @fborg81 was gushing about his speed after his camp visit in June.
Lastly, there's some other 4-star level offensive lineman who they have recently offered as well. The full offers list is here. While we can rightly joke that every position is a position of need, I think that's especially true with offensive line and the staff knows that. They really want to make sure they can land some talent up front. I think these recent offers reflect that. Which of that group takes a visit this fall for a game will give us a good sense of who the staff is building good momentum with. Of course, ideally they land Andrew Babalola, but as I've said, that's looking like a coin flip at best.
If anyone has any additional questions, feel free to comment below. I didn't include any 2027 guys in this breakdown. Just trying to simplify things and keep things focused on the next two classes. But if anyone wants to see who has been offered in 2027, click here. It's only four guys at the moment.
