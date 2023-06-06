BenParker
The Stanford men's basketball recruiting notes thread for June is here. Check out the May thread here.
Stanford offered a scholarship to 2024 3-star power forward Jackson McAndrew this week. He's out of Plymouth, MN. So for those wondering about big men targets, that's a new one. And then obviously they landed 2023 center Aidan Cammann, so he'll be addressing a need there for sure. With Cammann and Jared Bynum committing and Benny Gealer being put on scholarship, Stanford has all 13 scholarships filled up for the upcoming season.
The four 2024 recruits who have visited Stanford on official visits (all of whom are still in play) are 4-star small forward Marcus Allen, 5-star shooting guard Kon Knueppel, 4-star shooting guard Gicarri Harris, and 4-star shooting guard Sir Mohammed. Allen visited in May, so quite recently. The other three visited last October. I'll be checking in with Allen to see how that visit went and I'll also check in with those other guys as well to see how things are coming with Stanford. As well as some other targets.
Note: Purdue is looking like the front runner for Harris. His dad Glenn Robinson played there, so that's why. Three FutureCasts have been put in for the Boilermakers.
