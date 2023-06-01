BenParker
Due to jet lag from just getting back in town, it feels like the afternoon for me right now. Anyways, this is the June football recruiting notes thread. May is here for those that might have missed anything.
The big thing happening in June is official visits. The dates that are happening are the weekend of June 2nd (this weekend), June 9th, and June 23rd. So far at least, nobody has reported back an official visit for the weekend of the 16th. The weekend of the 16th is a chance for guys to head home for a week and spend a little time with their families before heading back to campus for the weekend of the 23rd so as to greet/host official visitors and also greet incoming freshmen. The deadline for guys to be back is Noon on June 24th. Troy Taylor is making it clear to the guys that they cannot be late given the importance of the weekend and the role they play as players in the recruiting process.
In the past, I would have to then write out on here the names of each individual player I have visiting, but now we track that in our database and have a place where that can all be shown in one spot. So, all you have to do to see who is taking official visits is to simply click here and what I have posted so far will pop up! Official visits is the default. For unofficial visits, you have to click on a little tab.
Before I end my writing of this thread, two things I should add: (A) I will be also messaging 2025 kids and 2026 kids this weekend as well about their visit plans. I've just been prioritizing 2024 guys since for them, these will be official visits. (B) I hope to get a full list of official and unofficial visitors for each weekend. I will do everything in my power to get that list. There will definitely be new names added to the list that we don't yet have since there are some guys who are still setting up their visit plans for the month. I would suspect most of that batch will be visiting on the 23rd, but we'll see.
