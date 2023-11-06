ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball Recruiting WBB recruiting notes: November

The women's basketball recruiting notes thread for November is here. If you missed any news in the October thread, click here. Over the weekend, 2025 guard/wing Caryl Amborn joined 5-star point guard Hailee Swain as the second commit for the Cardinal in the 2025 class. I created a separate thread for that, but in case you missed that, now you know.

The early signing period will begin this Wednesday. As 2024 recruits sign, I'll add those in here. The 2024 commits expected to sign are 4-star point guard Shay Ijiwoye and 4-star forward Kennedy Umeh, who have both verbally committed.
 
