BenParker
- Aug 4, 2015
The November men's basketball recruiting notes thread is here. The October thread is here if you missed anything. The early signing period opens up on Wednesday and one player is expected to sign for the 2024 class: 3-star point guard Elijah Crawford. If you missed anything on him, check out his commitment thread here. Other big news from October was 2025 5-star forward Caleb Wilson visiting. A lot will hinge on what happens to Jerod Haase after the season, but still big news to get him on campus.