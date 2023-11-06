ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball Recruiting MBB recruiting notes: November

BenParker

BenParker

Publisher
Staff
Aug 4, 2015
18,011
20,505
113
34
Mountain View, CA
stanford.rivals.com
The November men's basketball recruiting notes thread is here. The October thread is here if you missed anything. The early signing period opens up on Wednesday and one player is expected to sign for the 2024 class: 3-star point guard Elijah Crawford. If you missed anything on him, check out his commitment thread here. Other big news from October was 2025 5-star forward Caleb Wilson visiting. A lot will hinge on what happens to Jerod Haase after the season, but still big news to get him on campus.


 
  • Like
Reactions: Bobbk
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BenParker

Football Recruiting Stanford football recruiting notes: May

Replies
230
Views
15K
The Farm Report
BenParker
BenParker
BenParker

Football Recruiting Stanford football recruiting notes: April

Replies
192
Views
18K
The Farm Report
BenParker
BenParker
BenParker

Football Recruiting Football recruiting notes: March

Replies
155
Views
12K
The Farm Report
MITGrad
M
BenParker

New Commit 2024 SF Evan Stinson flips commitment from Wazzu to Stanford MBB

Replies
11
Views
2K
The Farm Report
BenParker
BenParker
BenParker

Basketball Recruiting MBB recruiting notes: January-May

Replies
123
Views
11K
The Farm Report
MITGrad
M
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today