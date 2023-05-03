BenParker
Publisher
Staff
-
- Aug 4, 2015
-
- 17,897
-
- 20,371
-
- 113
-
- 34
The football recruiting notes thread for May has arrived. The April thread is here. Coaches are currently on the road seeing recruits, making offers, etc.
May got off to a nice start with the commitment of 2024 defensive end Connor Bachhuber today. Join the conversation about that here. Stanford currently now has four players committed for 2024 and one player committed for 2025 (Charlie Hoitink). A little bit more on Hoitink, from what I heard, it sounded like he more or less committed on the spot. There was a bit of a delay from when he was offered to when he committed, but as soon as he got the offer, he was all in. So that was cool to hear.
None of these current commits are big-time recruits, but the combination of the school selling itself and Stanford playing a more exciting brand of football I think will help them reel in some high caliber dudes in the future. The staff is very eager and energetic on the recruiting trail, which I think at this point, is the best you all can hope for. They recognize it's going to be a process, but that seems to excite and motivate them.
Regarding 2024 guys who could be the next to commit or at least be in that next batch, Stanford has made the top six for 4-star wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer along with Cal, Washington, Michigan State, UCLA, and Oklahoma. Stanford also made the top six for 3-star ATH/safety Davis Andrews along with Utah, BYU, Tennessee, UCLA, and Notre Dame. Same drill with 3-star OLB Cole Sullivan, only he released a top five of Stanford, Duke, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Notre Dame. On top of those guys, anyone who visited for any of the junior days, especially March and April since those were more recent, are also possible to commit as well unless they've of course committed elsewhere.
Two big names to watch on defense: 4-star defensive ends Benedict Umeh and Dylan Stephenson. Umeh visited for the March Junior Day and Stephenson visited for the April Junior Day. I don't know if there is a perceived front runner for Umeh, but for Stephenson, it's Miami (FL). If one of those guys were to commit, maybe that would help reel in the other. Of all the visitors they've had recently, those are the two biggest names on defense.
And then on offense, in addition Gilmer, 4-star quarterback Elijah Brown is the big target on offense. He visited for the April Junior Day. There were rumblings from the well-connected IG account that he was committing soon when instead it was Micah Ford. While Brown hasn't yet committed to a school, as I said in the April thread, the good news here is it looks like Stanford has him higher on their board than other schools. Some of the other top programs on him are waiting to see what others guys do and that gives Stanford a golden opportunity to say "Hey Elijah, we never had you number two on our list." He doesn't appear to be in a rush to make a decision, but Stanford nonetheless does seem to be sitting in a good spot with him.
And then lastly, in transfer portal related news, I mentioned this in the transfer portal themed thread, but things do appear to be trending in a very good direction with Syracuse transfer quarterback Justin Lamson. From what I learned, it looks like he is planning to visit Stanford for a second time after having a positive visit back in January. Once I get a date for his second visit, I'll let you guys know. Stanford is hoping to add a quarterback via the portal and Lamson appears to be the guy they are zeroing in on. The interest certainly is mutual from what I've learned. If he can get admitted, I bet he comes.
Ok, that's all I have for now. If there's anything I missed or anybody who I missed that I should have mentioned, just comment below and I'll do my best to answer any questions you have.
Football Recruiting - Football recruiting notes: April
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
stanford.forums.rivals.com
May got off to a nice start with the commitment of 2024 defensive end Connor Bachhuber today. Join the conversation about that here. Stanford currently now has four players committed for 2024 and one player committed for 2025 (Charlie Hoitink). A little bit more on Hoitink, from what I heard, it sounded like he more or less committed on the spot. There was a bit of a delay from when he was offered to when he committed, but as soon as he got the offer, he was all in. So that was cool to hear.
None of these current commits are big-time recruits, but the combination of the school selling itself and Stanford playing a more exciting brand of football I think will help them reel in some high caliber dudes in the future. The staff is very eager and energetic on the recruiting trail, which I think at this point, is the best you all can hope for. They recognize it's going to be a process, but that seems to excite and motivate them.
Regarding 2024 guys who could be the next to commit or at least be in that next batch, Stanford has made the top six for 4-star wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer along with Cal, Washington, Michigan State, UCLA, and Oklahoma. Stanford also made the top six for 3-star ATH/safety Davis Andrews along with Utah, BYU, Tennessee, UCLA, and Notre Dame. Same drill with 3-star OLB Cole Sullivan, only he released a top five of Stanford, Duke, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Notre Dame. On top of those guys, anyone who visited for any of the junior days, especially March and April since those were more recent, are also possible to commit as well unless they've of course committed elsewhere.
Two big names to watch on defense: 4-star defensive ends Benedict Umeh and Dylan Stephenson. Umeh visited for the March Junior Day and Stephenson visited for the April Junior Day. I don't know if there is a perceived front runner for Umeh, but for Stephenson, it's Miami (FL). If one of those guys were to commit, maybe that would help reel in the other. Of all the visitors they've had recently, those are the two biggest names on defense.
And then on offense, in addition Gilmer, 4-star quarterback Elijah Brown is the big target on offense. He visited for the April Junior Day. There were rumblings from the well-connected IG account that he was committing soon when instead it was Micah Ford. While Brown hasn't yet committed to a school, as I said in the April thread, the good news here is it looks like Stanford has him higher on their board than other schools. Some of the other top programs on him are waiting to see what others guys do and that gives Stanford a golden opportunity to say "Hey Elijah, we never had you number two on our list." He doesn't appear to be in a rush to make a decision, but Stanford nonetheless does seem to be sitting in a good spot with him.
And then lastly, in transfer portal related news, I mentioned this in the transfer portal themed thread, but things do appear to be trending in a very good direction with Syracuse transfer quarterback Justin Lamson. From what I learned, it looks like he is planning to visit Stanford for a second time after having a positive visit back in January. Once I get a date for his second visit, I'll let you guys know. Stanford is hoping to add a quarterback via the portal and Lamson appears to be the guy they are zeroing in on. The interest certainly is mutual from what I've learned. If he can get admitted, I bet he comes.
Ok, that's all I have for now. If there's anything I missed or anybody who I missed that I should have mentioned, just comment below and I'll do my best to answer any questions you have.