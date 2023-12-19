BenParker
- Aug 4, 2015
- 18,232
- 20,977
- 113
- 35
Signing Day is tomorrow, so I'm getting a jump on creating this thread now. Troy Taylor will have a presser on Wednesday at Noon to break it all down. As signings get announced by the team, I'll add them in here. LIVE. So, I'll be waking up early on Wednesday. Part of why I'm creating this thread now is so that you guys can drop any questions you want me to ask Taylor. So if there's anything you want me to ask him, fire away. I'll do my best to ask as many of your questions as time permits.