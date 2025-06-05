BenParker
Welcome to the Stanford women's basketball recruiting notes for June. If you missed anything from May, check out the May recruiting thread here.
First off, On3 keeps track of women's basketball offers, so check out the Stanford women's basketball offers list here. Nice find, @akhockey7! I can just link to that in every recruiting thread going forward. It's not all the offers, but it's at least a good chunk of them. I know their commit list doesn't include everybody. But hey, at least it's something!
Right now, Stanford is bringing in a talented freshman class consisting of McDonald's All-Americans center Alex Eschmeyer, forward Lara Somfai and point guard Hailee Swain. Forward Nora Ezike and wing Carly Amborn round out the class as four-star talents who did not make the cut for McDonald's All-American. Top five class in the nation. My write up on the class is here in case you want a refresher on the group.
Additional girls I have on the offers 2026 list that I didn't see on the On3 list were 5-star small forward Addison Bjorn, 4-star point guard Devin Cosgriff, and 4-star point guard Atlee Vanesko. The one name that is on their list that I didn't have is 2026 5-star power forward Oliviyah Edwards. So I've made note of her.
As for 2027: 5-star Small forward Jordyn Palmer who is on On3's list, I didn't have. So I've added her to the list that I keep. The one that they didn't have is 4-star small forward Madeline Mignery.
Finally, 2028: On3 has nothing on the 2028 class. Stanford has a commit in 4-star guard Jhaliana Guy and they're also on 3-star forward Amy Nduka.
That's what I got. As usual, I'm sure @Bobbk will correct me on some things.
