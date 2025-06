Basketball Recruiting - Stanford MBB recruiting notes: May This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.

Welcome to a new men's basketball recruiting notes thread for the month of June. If you missed anything from May, click here Stanford has four incoming freshmen: Belgian power forward Oskar Giltay , Seattle guard Jaylen Petty , Brewster Academy guard Ebuka Okorie , and Latvian stretch forward Kristers Skrinda . They also have added a pair of transfers in AJ Rohosy and Jeremy Dent-Smith . Click on their profiles to read more about them in case you missed any of my write ups.Suffice to say, Stanford is going to be a very different looking team next season, but on the whole, I'd say they've restocked well. Not necessarily for immediate success next season, but long-term. I think the freshmen they've added all have a lot of potential to be good down the road and hey, maybe one or two will surprise and make an immediate impact. Jeremy Dent-Smith will be interesting to follow. Coming up from the Division II level where he was excellent. It'll be fun to see how the adjustment goes for him.