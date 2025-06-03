ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball Recruiting Stanford MBB recruiting notes: June

Welcome to a new men's basketball recruiting notes thread for the month of June. If you missed anything from May, click here.

Basketball Recruiting - Stanford MBB recruiting notes: May

Stanford has four incoming freshmen: Belgian power forward Oskar Giltay, Seattle guard Jaylen Petty, Brewster Academy guard Ebuka Okorie, and Latvian stretch forward Kristers Skrinda. They also have added a pair of transfers in AJ Rohosy and Jeremy Dent-Smith. Click on their profiles to read more about them in case you missed any of my write ups.







Suffice to say, Stanford is going to be a very different looking team next season, but on the whole, I'd say they've restocked well. Not necessarily for immediate success next season, but long-term. I think the freshmen they've added all have a lot of potential to be good down the road and hey, maybe one or two will surprise and make an immediate impact. Jeremy Dent-Smith will be interesting to follow. Coming up from the Division II level where he was excellent. It'll be fun to see how the adjustment goes for him.
 
