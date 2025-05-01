ADVERTISEMENT

Football Recruiting Stanford Football recruiting notes: May

Here is the Stanford football recruiting notes thread for the month of May. If you missed anything from April, that thread is right here. Stanford has been very active right now with regards to landing commits both from the transfer portal and high school. Quarterbacks Dylan Rizk and Ben Gulbranson have both been added, making up for losing Bear Bachmeier to the portal. OL Nick Fattig and LB Hunter Barth recently committed out of the portal as well. And then 2026 3-star OLB Lucas Shanafelt recently committed out of high school. For a full list of the transfer additions, click here. And then for the 2026 class, click here to check that out. As for visits, Stanford had a bunch of official visitors over the weekend. I posted an update on that in the April thread. For a full list of the high school visitors and their dates, click here. Remember to check the box for unofficial visits.

