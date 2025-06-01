BenParker
Welcome to the Stanford football recruiting notes thread for June. Official visits are in full swing this weekend with more to come later in the month. So we're starting this thread in the middle of a busy time! If you missed anything from the May recruiting thread, click here to check that out. It looks like at least a couple of guys have already committed from the visit and possibly more to follow. Hopefully more than two!
To check out the list of visitors, click here. As a reminder, feel free to check the box that shows unofficial visits to get an even clearer picture of the visits, but the visits happening this weekend are of the official visit variety. As I am made aware of visitors, I add them to the list. And then for offers/commits list, click here to check that out in case you want to catch a refresher on that.
Three four stars are visiting this weekend: quarterback Luke Fahey, running back Rylan Morris (Baylor commit), and offensive tackle John Turntine III. A tweet from Malcolm Agnew suggests they landed a running back and Morris is the only running back I have listed as visiting this weekend, so that ups the odds it's him. Fahey I caught up with earlier in the week and published the article. So make sure to read that in case you haven't already done so (click on his profile and you'll see the article linked to it). I got a Future Cast in for Fahey and continue to feel good about it. I need to get more of a feel for Turntine, but the fact that he is visiting is obviously encouraging though I should note, there are multiple FutureCasts in, a couple of them recent, for Texas. So, the Longhorns do seem to be the front runners for him right now.
That's all I got right now. I'll do my best to reach out to as many recruits as possible about the weekend and get a feel from guys. Obviously more visits coming next weekend and then the weekend of the 20th. So, those are the two weekends they have set up right now. Nobody visiting over finals week, which makes sense.
I will add this: Andrew Luck is very much involved in the recruiting side and from all the recruits I've been talking to, that is something that they are really enjoying. At the end of the day, Luck's most important job I think is the recruiting. I think that more than anything is why he was brought in. Having him as the face of the program adds credibility and sends a message that Stanford is in it to win it. That's something that I think was a major question mark from recruits in the past. Just how committed is Stanford? By having Luck as their GM and involved on the ground, I think it's clear to recruits that Stanford is serious about winning and that's something that matters a lot to them.
