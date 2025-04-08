ADVERTISEMENT

Football Notes from Spring Practice: April 7th

BenParker

BenParker

Publisher
Staff
Aug 4, 2015
22,213
25,906
113
35
Mountain View, CA
stanford.rivals.com
I was at spring practice today. I'll add my photos in here when I get them posted. I talked to Frank Reich, Nate Byham, Sam Roush, and Tiger Bachmeier. All interviews well well. So you have those to look forward to. Some things that stood out are number one, the energy was great. I'm hearing from a variety of different sources let's just say that the energy has been fantastic. Everyone seems to be having fun out there.

It sounds like Reich is starting to implement his own take on things. So there are some adjustments they are making to the scheme a bit. Nothing drastic, but he's definitely going to mold this into the way he wants it to look. Nate Byham is having a blast as offensive coordinator. He seems really happy.

Tuna Altahir, the transfer running back, looks good. Very big and physical back. His size stands out. Like, he's a big dude. He stood out to me.

Something the offense is really working on is getting their snap counts down. Ziron Brown is playing center right now and Reich was spending time with him after practice, a good 10+ minutes on getting that cadence right. I never saw Troy Taylor spend one-on-one time with a guy after practice like that, so that was extremely noticeable on my first day getting to watch them practice. Andrew Luck was there as was Sam Fisher. Fisher brings a really positive spirit to the whole place.

Freshman safety Omari Gaines got an interception. He was really fired up after that. One of the highlights of the day for sure.

All around, things look to be positive. Guys seem bought into Reich and he seems really fired up be here. Obviously things being all peaches and cream doesn't mean wins are coming, but considering what they've been through these past few weeks, things really do seem to be going as well as they possibly can.
 
